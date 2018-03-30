Donegal Group (DGICA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4506649863192 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ DGICA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $445.54, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.45. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. equities analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

DGICA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on shares of Donegal Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016.

