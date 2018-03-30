Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Stock Price

News articles about Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Galectin Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.318460726368 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.67. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 244,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,327,330.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Czirr sold 205,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $1,118,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

