Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greenlight Capital Re earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3130018076279 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greenlight Capital Re has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GLRE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 680,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,675. The stock has a market cap of $586.49, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.89. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.47). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. analysts forecast that Greenlight Capital Re will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, insider Sherry Diaz sold 1,500 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roitman acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 270,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,229.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

