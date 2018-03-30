Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Share Price

News articles about Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marathon Oil earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.6487309742438 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,153,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,961. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,706.56, a P/E ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-marathon-oil-mro-share-price-updated.html.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.