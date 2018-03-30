Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Range Resources (RRC) Share Price

Press coverage about Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Range Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.5362780837755 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.04.

Range Resources stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,554.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Range Resources had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,850.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

