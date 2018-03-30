Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.1436472634425 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 311,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,462. The firm has a market cap of $740.27, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Enova International has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.97 million. Enova International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,222 shares of company stock worth $1,056,498. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-enova-international-enva-share-price-updated.html.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.