Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Est�e Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $149.72. 1,663,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,472. The firm has a market cap of $55,063.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Est�e Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $150.40.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 30,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $4,218,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,250 shares of company stock valued at $39,637,193. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

