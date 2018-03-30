Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Share Price

Media headlines about Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Electric Industries earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.3895527250964 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $3,724.55, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $308,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-hawaiian-electric-industries-he-share-price.html.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.