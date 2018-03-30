Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8082698527851 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,836. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $12,106.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $891.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

