Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens Community Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.6982940404817 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,842. The stock has a market cap of $82.84, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Schilling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $3,591.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Broucek purchased 3,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,775 shares of company stock worth $191,482. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

