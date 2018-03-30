Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Stock Price

Media stories about Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colony Bankcorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1912623731862 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, insider Terry L. Hester sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-colony-bankcorp-cban-stock-price.html.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc (Colony) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Colony Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers traditional banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in its markets. The Bank’s product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and land development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, agri-business and production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and a range of demand, savings and time deposit products, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.