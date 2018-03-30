Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media headlines about Energizer (NYSE:ENR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energizer earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9710084150474 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,165.13, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. Energizer has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. Energizer had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 274.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other Energizer news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-energizer-enr-stock-price-updated.html.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.