Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Glu Mobile earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0775163421353 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.77. 1,789,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.56. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.51 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-glu-mobile-gluu-stock-price-updated.html.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.