Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kura Oncology (KURA) Share Price

Headlines about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8688673532717 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 603,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,626. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers. Its segment is engaged in the discovery and development of personalized therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors and blood cancers.

