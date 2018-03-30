Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Stock Price

News stories about Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xenia Hotels & Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9650275814991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,120.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.57%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

