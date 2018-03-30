Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OvaScience (OVAS) Stock Price

News stories about OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OvaScience earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4610654265914 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get OvaScience alerts:

NASDAQ OVAS remained flat at $$0.81 on Friday. 1,505,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,567. OvaScience has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.97, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.05.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 17,338.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. research analysts expect that OvaScience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OVAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OvaScience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OvaScience (OVAS) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ovascience-ovas-stock-price.html.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.