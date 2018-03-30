Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RF Industries (RFIL) Stock Price

News headlines about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.3497559957746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 88,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.66. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Reynolds sold 30,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,657.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,180.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,625 shares of company stock valued at $440,512. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

