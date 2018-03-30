SINA (SINA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3495890145441 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.27. 1,226,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,918. The company has a market capitalization of $7,456.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. SINA has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SINA will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SINA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SINA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

