Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dynagas LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8654954133606 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,908. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-dynagas-lng-partners-dlng-stock-price-updated.html.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.