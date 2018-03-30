Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Graco (GGG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Graco (NYSE:GGG) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graco earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8597096948018 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Graco alerts:

NYSE GGG traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $45.72. 467,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,449. Graco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7,746.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.67 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, VP Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,305,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 26,625 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $1,242,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,564 shares of company stock worth $4,225,595. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-graco-ggg-stock-price.html.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. The Company specializes in equipment for applications that involve materials with viscosities, materials with abrasive or corrosive properties, and multiple-component materials that require ratio control.

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.