Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NAO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 45.5885821596415 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:NAO remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,023. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Get Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) alerts:

Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) (NYSE:NAO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) had a negative net margin of 182.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-nordic-amern-offshore-ltd-ordinary-shares-bermuda-nao-stock-price.html.

About Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda)

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Amern Offshore Ltd Ordinary Shares (Bermuda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.