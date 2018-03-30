Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Penn National Gaming (PENN) Share Price

News stories about Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Penn National Gaming earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1601431582222 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.26 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,370.75, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at $408,000.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden acquired 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Penn National Gaming (PENN) Share Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-penn-national-gaming-penn-stock-price-updated.html.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.