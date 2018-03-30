Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United-Guardian (UG) Stock Price

Media coverage about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.5681669110328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

United-Guardian stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The stock has a market cap of $80.86, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.03. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $21.33.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products.

