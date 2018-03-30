Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Stock Price

News headlines about Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virco Mfg. earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4379730594074 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $69,128.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,081.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello purchased 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $69,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,444.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-virco-mfg-virc-stock-price.html.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.