Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ford Motor (F) Share Price

News articles about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 44.8326328661037 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $11.08. 39,725,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,143,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,024.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. sold 454,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $4,687,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,675 shares of company stock worth $5,246,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ford Motor (F) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-negative-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-ford-motor-f-share-price.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.