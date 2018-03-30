Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abeona Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5595236634809 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 714,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,785. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

