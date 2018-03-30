Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Share Price

News articles about Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes, a GE earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.795845691703 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHGE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

BHGE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 7,008,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Baker Hughes, a GE has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $11,735.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes, a GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

