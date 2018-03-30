CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CenturyLink earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.3750212031004 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get CenturyLink alerts:

NYSE CTL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,391,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CenturyLink has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,577.83, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.79.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). CenturyLink had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CenturyLink will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. CenturyLink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CenturyLink from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs raised shares of CenturyLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of CenturyLink from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenturyLink from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenturyLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-centurylink-ctl-stock-price-updated.html.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Receive News & Ratings for CenturyLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenturyLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.