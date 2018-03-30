Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6255311884135 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 203,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $470.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,950.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,200. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

