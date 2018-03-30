Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rigel Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8988690059051 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,777. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

