RYB Education (RYB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RYB Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0378796375855 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:RYB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,626. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

RYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

