Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Broadridge Financial Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9150054097353 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.69. 953,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $12,795.80, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $672,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $880,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,608. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-broadridge-financial-solutions-br-share-price-updated.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

