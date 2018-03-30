Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Goldcorp (GG) Share Price

News articles about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1894515863136 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,626. The firm has a market cap of $12,007.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.94 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. research analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price target on Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Goldcorp (GG) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-goldcorp-gg-share-price.html.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.