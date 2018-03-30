Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) Share Price

News stories about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.7181692167344 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays cut Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.74 to $44.06 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.77.

Shares of Williams Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.43. 2,008,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,893. Williams Partners has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $33,591.73, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

