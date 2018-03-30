Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

News headlines about C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. C. H. Robinson earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.8926348333314 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get C. H. Robinson alerts:

CHRW stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.71. 1,333,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. C. H. Robinson has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $13,095.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. research analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Cleveland Research raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of C. H. Robinson to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,284,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,932.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-c-h-robinson-worldwide-chrw-stock-price-updated.html.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Receive News & Ratings for C. H. Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C. H. Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.