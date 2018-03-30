Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Stock Price

Headlines about Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moleculin Biotech earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.9176230719385 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MBRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 161,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,526. The firm has a market cap of $46.38, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -1.44. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

MBRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

