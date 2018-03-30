Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1246944538816 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 1,605,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,395. The company has a market capitalization of $9,019.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

