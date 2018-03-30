Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celsion (CLSN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celsion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1285109076082 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of Celsion stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,457. Celsion has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

