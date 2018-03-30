Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8452845373294 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,768.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $474,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

