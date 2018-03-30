Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Macerich (MAC) Share Price

Media stories about Macerich (NYSE:MAC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macerich earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3980264164165 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's analysis:

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,943. The company has a market cap of $7,817.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Macerich has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Macerich had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. analysts expect that Macerich will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

