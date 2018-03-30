Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Share Price

News articles about Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Genetic Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3970547081995 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,911. The stock has a market cap of $71.51, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

