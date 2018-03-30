Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Share Price

News stories about DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXP Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1796834550742 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.95. 144,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 2.64. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

In other DXP Enterprises news, SVP John Jay Jeffery sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,010,087.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,873 shares in the company, valued at $52,625,528.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dxp-enterprises-dxpe-stock-price-updated.html.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.