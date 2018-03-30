Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emergent Biosolutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.556600804363 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern's analysis:

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,573.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.96 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Singular Research boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, EVP Adam Havey sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $308,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,631.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 21,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,049,516.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,330. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

