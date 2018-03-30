Gentex (GNTX) Given News Impact Score of 0.20

Headlines about Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gentex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3154643807594 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gentex to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $23.02. 1,371,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,155. The company has a market cap of $6,212.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Gentex has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $24.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $459.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Gentex news, Chairman Fred Bauer sold 946,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $22,074,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,354 shares of company stock valued at $22,734,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-gentex-gntx-stock-price-updated.html.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.