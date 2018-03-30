Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Melco PBL (MLCO) Share Price

News stories about Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Melco PBL earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9928549656423 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Melco PBL has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $14,257.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Melco PBL had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Melco PBL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Melco PBL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Melco PBL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco PBL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco PBL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA began coverage on Melco PBL in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Melco PBL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

