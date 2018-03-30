Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.3747840606093 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $728.99 million for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd. (Xinyuan) is a holding company and conducts business primarily through its operating subsidiaries in China. The Company is a real estate developer and property manager that primarily focuses on residential properties. Xinyuan is engaged in developing large scale residential projects, which consist of multiple residential buildings that include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings or high-rise apartment buildings.

