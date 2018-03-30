Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Insurance (AHL) Stock Price

News stories about Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Insurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.3667004089263 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

AHL stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aspen Insurance has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.27 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.11%.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

