Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Share Price

News stories about Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Callon Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.7277527297837 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2,524.24, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

