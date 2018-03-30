Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Earns News Impact Score of 0.23

Press coverage about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9465161628732 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EROS stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,484. Eros International has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eros International had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. research analysts expect that Eros International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

