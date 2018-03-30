Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Federal-Mogul (FDML) Stock Price

News coverage about Federal-Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federal-Mogul earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6891157013664 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDML opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,690.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Federal-Mogul has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, formerly Federal-Mogul Corporation, is a global supplier of technology and innovation in vehicle and industrial products for fuel economy, emissions reduction and safety systems. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and servicers (OES) (collectively OE) of automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, off-road, agricultural, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial equipment, as well as the worldwide aftermarket.

